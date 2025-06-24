Dubai, Jun 24 (AP) A deadline announced by US President Donald Trump for Iran to begin ceasing fire in its war with Israel was reached early Tuesday after the Islamic Republic fired multiple missile barrages.

There was no immediate word of additional Iranian attacks.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran Strikes Israel With Fresh Missile Attack Hours After Donald Trump's Ceasefire Claim.

However, the barrages Tuesday morning killed at least three people in Israel, rescuers said.

Israel so far has not acknowledged the Trump ceasefire announcement. (AP)

Also Read | UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer's Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)