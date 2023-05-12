Dubai [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has opened early bird registration for the MENA Solar Conference (MENA SC), which will take place from November 15 to 18 in Dubai this year.

DEWA invited those interested in registering to participate in specialised panel discussions and innovative seminars at the first MENA SC 2023 and to benefit from the early registration discount until 31st July 2023.

DEWA has also extended the paper submission deadline until 1st June 2023 to allow more researchers and scientists from around the world to submit their papers for presentation during the conference. The conference aims to be the region's first scientific and technical conference on solar energy systems.

The conference will feature prominent experts, speakers, and researchers from around the world and will focus on photovoltaic systems, devices and materials, future technologies, PV system reliability and prediction for performance evaluation.

The event supports DEWA's efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of Dubai's total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA is keen on staying proactive in organising unique global events and bringing them to the region to enhance the participation of the MENA region in global climate action, shape the sustainability agenda, and pave the way for new opportunities for knowledge exchange, discussing quality developments and building bridges of communication." (ANI/WAM)

