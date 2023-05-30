New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday visited the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, interacted with Indian students and received good insights on the roadmap to higher education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and taking learning beyond the four walls of the classroom.

Pradhan while addressing the gathering spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) and the immense opportunities it brings for knowledge collaborations and two-way mobility, according to a release issued by the Union Education Ministry.

He said that Indian universities and Nanyang Technological University can partner, particularly in areas of AI, FinTech, Sustainability, and Climate Action for leveraging global opportunities as well as for the welfare India, Singapore.

Pradhan stressed that the 21st century is going to be India's century. World-class global universities, like Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Indian universities, must collaborate and deepen their engagements to create new models to inspire the 21st century, he added.

The Union Education Minister also met Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. The Ministers had fruitful conversations on fortifying India - Singapore Knowledge Partnership and taking the multifaceted bilateral cooperation in skill development and education to greater heights, according to the official release.

During the meeting, Pradhan said that India and Singapore share strong historical, cultural and civilizational links. "Our friendship today is rooted in reciprocity, mutual trust and respect. Scaling up partnerships in knowledge, skills and frontier areas will add new dimensions to our long-standing friendship," he said.

Both ministers while keeping in view the Strategic Partnership and steadfast friendship between the two countries, agreed to strengthen bilateral collaboration in education and skill development for mutual benefit as well as to address global demands and challenges of the world of work.

Pradhan also met Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Shanmugaratnam has been Senior Minister in Singapore since May 2019, after serving for several years as Deputy Prime Minister and as Minister for Finance. Tharman led the 'SkillsFuture' programme, launched in 2014 with the aim of developing widespread opportunities for lifelong learning and job upskilling among Singaporeans.

Later in the day, Pradhan visited the Institute of Technical Education Singapore, a post-secondary institution under the Ministry of Education, Singapore.

While addressing, Pradhan said with a focus on holistic learning by doing and experiencing, ITE is creating opportunities for students and adult learners to acquire skills, knowledge and values for employability and lifelong learning. Compulsory industry internships, mobility between work & study and strong industry-academia connect are vital aspects of ITE, as per the official release. (ANI)

