Washington, Feb 16 (PTI) A prominent US-based Hindu organisation has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian-origin leader Jagmeet Singh not to conflate the "Swastika", an ancient and auspicious symbol for Hindus with the "Hakenkreuz", a 20th century Nazi symbol of hate.

Amidst massive protests by hundreds of truck drivers against Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted, "Swastikas and Confederate flags have no place in Canada.

"We have a responsibility to make our communities safe for everyone — it's time to ban hate symbols in Canada. Together, we can make sure hate is given no space to take hold and no air to breathe," Singh wrote on February 2.

Both Trudeau and Singh have made statements in the recent past, accusing protesters of "waving Swastikas".

Reacting to this, the HinduPACT (Hindu Policy Research and Advocacy Collective) has urged Trudeau and Singh not to conflate the "Swastika", an ancient and auspicious symbol for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and many indigenous communities around the world, with the "Hakenkreuz", a 20th century Nazi symbol of hate.

"We believe this misrepresentation will lead to hate crimes against Hindus and Sikhs. In the past month alone, six Hindu temples were vandalised and looted in Canada," said Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduPACT.

The federal NDP is advocating for the government to ban the display of three different hate symbols, which leader Singh says are being used to mobilise movements.

Bill C-229 would prohibit the “display or sale” of symbols or emblems such as the Nazi swastika, the Ku Klux Klan's insignia, and the Confederate flag.

HinduPACT also urged Trudeau, heading the ruling Liberal Party of Canada, to respect the right of the Canadian people to peacefully protest.

The right to peaceful protest is fundamental in any democracy and the promulgation of an emergency order to quell voices of dissent sets, for the first time, a tragic precedent for Canada, it said.

The protests were triggered by vaccine mandates on cross-border truckers imposed by the federal government in mid-January. Protesters occupied the centre of Canada's capital for 19 days, halting traffic and enraging residents.

“I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognising the news coming out of Canada about the protests and the draconian measures being taken to counter them. The situation is concerning, and we are all very worried about our family and friends," Chakrabarti said.

For five days, a blockade of pickups, cars and a handful of commercial trucks has choked off traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States.

Under growing pressure to bring the disruptive protests to an end, Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday invoked the never-before-used 1988 Emergencies Act, the country's most powerful tool for when it is facing a national emergency.

Protesters have also been blockading border crossings at Coutts, Alberta, and Emerson, Manitoba. On Monday, Alberta police arrested 11 people and seized a cache of guns and other weapons. Weekend protests have also taken place in cities including Toronto and Winnipeg.

