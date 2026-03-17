The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad (Photo/ Reuters)

Tehran [Iran], March 17 (ANI): Iranian state media, Press TV on Tuesday shared a first-person view (FPV) of a drone flying over the US embassy compound in Baghdad.

This followed reports that the US Embassy and a hotel in Baghdad were targeted by drones early today with video appearing to show air defences engaging a projectile near the embassy, CNN reported.

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The Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq also came under attack, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's armed forces said, according to the US broadcaster.

In a post on X, Press TV called the drone flying like a "free bird" over the embassy compound and said, "An Iraqi resistance group released FPV drone footage showing the drone flying over the US Embassy compound in Baghdad like a free bird without activating air defense systems."

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https://x.com/PressTV/status/2033758977071145140?s=20

Meanwhile, a report in the Anadolu Agency cited an unnamed security source telling the Shafaq news agency that four drones attempted to target the US Embassy in Baghdad. The report added that Iraq's air defences managed to intercept and shoot down all drones before they reached their targets, the source said, noting that one drone fell on Abu Nuwas Street, while another landed near the embassy inside the Green Zone.

Iraq's Ministry of Interior confirmed that a drone fell on the Al-Rasheed Hotel early Tuesday local time, according to CNN.

"The ministry wishes to clarify that, after specialised forensic teams conducted an on-site and technical inspection, it was found that a drone had struck the upper fence of the hotel, without resulting in any loss of life or significant material damage," Iraq's interior ministry said in a statement.

Videos, geolocated by CNN, show an explosion in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad. Other videos showed a projectile consistent with a drone impacting the area near the embassy, and air defence systems engaging a projectile over Baghdad, around 600 meters away from the embassy compound.

Multiple explosions have rocked Iraq's capital, with at least four people killed in an air raid on a building used by an Iran-backed group, according to a report by Al Jazeera, citing witnesses and security sources.

The deadly attack in the Jadiriya district followed the sounds of an explosion from near the US embassy compound, located within the heavily fortified Green Zone. Al Jazeera noted that verified footage shows fire and smoke rising from the vicinity of the embassy, while additional clips showed "air defence systems intercepting several drones" in the skies nearby.

On Monday, the US Embassy and Consulate in Iraq had issued a Level 4 warning for the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)