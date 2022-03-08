Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 8 (ANI): In response to Russian military operation in Ukraine, Dutch internet providers on Tuesday have blocked the websites of Sputnik and RT as part of EU sanctions.

Three providers - VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile and KPN - have enacted the blocking today, reported Sputnik.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Russian-Linked Accounts Engaged in Illicit Activity.

The NOS broadcaster reported that the websites of Sputnik and RT are among the six Russian media outlets blocked by the Netherlands.

On 2 March, the EU banned the operation of Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT TV channel.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Urges Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ‘Stop the War’.

Prior to that, Instagram and Meta restricted access to Sputnik and RT across the EU. Also, Google said it blocked YouTube channels related to RT and Sputnik.

All these measures have been taken in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which was started by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)