World News | EAM Holds Virtual Meeting with Nicaragua FM, Reviews Bilateral Cooperation

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a virtual meeting with Denis Moncada Colindres, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua wherein the two leaders reviewed cooperation between two countries.

"Reviewed #IndiaNicaragua cooperation in a virtual meeting with FM @DenisCanciller. Thank his Ministerial colleagues dealing with Health, Energy & Investment for joining in. Look forward to more partnerships in those domains. Will continue to work closely in global forums," EAM said in a tweet.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Poturge.

In another tweet, EAM Jaishankar informed that he discussed cooperation between two countries, in the field of education, health and training during a conversation with Chet Greene of Antigua And Barbuda.

"Appreciated the talk this evening with FM E.P. Chet Greene of #AntiguaAndBarbuda. Discussed our cooperation in education, health and training. Have repurposed India-UNDP resources to meet the #COVID challenge. Will work together for economic recovery," said EAM in a tweet.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Defies Governor, Heads to Maine Where Protesters Await.

The Minister also thanked Jerome Xavier Walcott, Barbados for taking care of stranded Indians, including cruise liner staff.

"Thanked FM Jerome Xavier Walcott Barbados for taking care of stranded Indians, including cruise liner staff. Discussed the need to support small vulnerable economies in face of #COVID challenge. Appreciated his warm words for India's pharmaceutical industry," said EAM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)