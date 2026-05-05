World News | EAM Jaishankar Holds Wide-ranging Talks in Jamaica with Focus on Strengthening Economic, Strategic Ties

Kingston [Jamaica], May 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) held extensive discussions with Jamaican leadership and business stakeholders, underscoring the need to deepen bilateral cooperation across sectors and expand economic engagement.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "This morning, I sat down with FM [Foreign Minister] Kamina Johnson Smith and other Cabinet Ministers for an in-depth review of the various facets of our partnership."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2051404249704149010

He added that both sides "discussed taking forward our ties in education & health, agriculture & digital, tourism, sports & entertainment, infrastructure, capacity building, and multilateral issues."

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On the same day, Jaishankar engaged with Jamaica's industry and business leaders, highlighting the importance of strengthening commercial linkages at a time of global economic shifts.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Interacted with Jamaica's industry and business leaders this afternoon. He stressed that, "as we all diversify and seek reliable partners, the imperative to deepen India-Jamaica business ties is that much stronger."

He also pointed to untapped opportunities, noting that "the potential for our economic cooperation needs to be explored more vigorously, both for bilateral and regional possibilities."

Jaishankar expressed appreciation to Jamaica's Industry Minister Senator Aubyn Hill for organising the interaction.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday interacted with the Indian community in Jamaica on the transformation India has gone through.

Jaishankar also talked about recent developments in India-Jamaica ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to interact with the Indian community in Jamaica. Good to hear the Prime Minister of Jamaica speak so warmly about their many contributions. Shared with them recent developments in India-Jamaica ties. Discussed the transformation underway at home, especially in infrastructure, human development and technology driven governance & entrepreneurship."

Also, Jaishankar highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Jamaica, describing the relationship as one built on shared history, respect and friendship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "The India-Jamaica story is written in runs, written in respect, written in friendship," underlining the cultural and sporting links that bind the two nations.

The minister was referring to his participation in an event at Sabina Park, where he joined Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to formally dedicate a new electronic scoreboard gifted by India.

Jaishankar expressed hope that the scoreboard would witness many memorable cricketing moments in the future, adding that it would also stand as a symbol of the growing partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Sunday (local time) visited Old Harbour in Jamaica, the historic landing site of the first Indian arrivals to the Caribbean nation more than 180 years ago.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the visit as an opportunity to connect with the Indian diaspora and acknowledge their enduring cultural legacy in Jamaica. (ANI)

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