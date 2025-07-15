S Jaishankar-Xi Jinping Meet: External Affairs Minister Calls on Chinese President During China Visit, Apprises Him of Recent Development in Bilateral Ties (See Pic)

Beijing, July 15: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers, called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. During the meeting, Jaishankar apprised Xi of the recent development of bilateral ties. Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Xi Jinping.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard." S Jaishankar on 3-Day China Visit: EAM Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Stresses ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Outcomes Through Normalised Ties (See Pics).

S Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping

Jaishankar is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Held detailed talks with Politburo Member and FM Wang Yi in Beijing this evening. Spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable & constructive relationship." "Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory. Need to Avoid 'restrictive' Trade Measures: EAM Jaishankar in Talks with Wang Yi.

Look forward to attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin tomorrow. India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions," he added. He also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday and noted the improvement in bilateral ties. Jaishankar expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory. He expressed India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

"Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore. This is External Affairs Minister's first visit to China since relations soured following the deadly military clash in Galwan in 2020.

Jaishankar's visit follows visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who had travelled to China in June for the SCO meetings. Wang Yi is also expected to visit India next month to meet NSA Ajit Doval -- part of a planned round of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at resolving the decades-old boundary dispute.

The 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between India and China was the worst border clash in over 40 years, resulting in the death of soldiers on both sides. The incident sharply escalated tensions and brought bilateral ties to a historic low. The decision to revive the SR dialogue and other dormant channels was reportedly taken during a brief exchange between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year. There have been a few glimmers of positive movement, most notably the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after nearly five years.

