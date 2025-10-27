Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung on Monday, focusing on deepening the strategic partnership and enhancing bilateral economic engagement between the two countries.

The EAM met with his Vietnamese counterpart on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, alongside other related summits, including the 20th East Asia Summit.

"A first meeting with FM Le Hoai Trung of Vietnam. Discussed deepening of our Strategic partnership and bilateral economic engagement," the EAM said in a post on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, agreeing to intensify efforts to implement a joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation while exchanging views on global and Indo-Pacific developments.

"Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation," the EAM said in a post on X.

The two leaders also shared perspectives on regional security and strategic alignment.

"Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo-Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," he added.

The EAM also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit.

"Nice to meet PM @AlboMP of Australia on the sidelines of 20th East Asia Summit," the EAM said in a post on X.

He also held a warm meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan, and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, "A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for the successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation."

Jaishankar, in his address at the 20th East Asia Summit, reaffirmed India's full commitment to ensuring a peaceful, progressive and prosperous future for the region and furthering maritime cooperation.

The EAM said that "India values EAS's contribution to peace, progress and prosperity" and looked forward to the positive outcomes of the Summit.

He also noted that India "fully supports" the activities and future direction of the East Asia Summit.

"We recently hosted the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions," the EAM said.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings at the start of his address on the EAS's 20th anniversary.

"Conveying the warmest greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to EAS on its 20th anniversary", EAM said.

The 20th East Asia Summit gathered leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, to discuss regional cooperation, economic stability, and global security challenges.

Marking the summit's 20th anniversary, leaders are reviewing the progress of EAS cooperation and reflecting on its achievements, focusing on strategic, political, and economic priorities to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across East Asia. (ANI)

