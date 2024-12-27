Washington, Dec 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reviewed the advancement of the US-India partnership over the last four years.

"Delighted to meet @SecBlinken yesterday (Thursday) evening in Washington D.C. Reviewed the advancement of US-India partnership over the last four years. Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Also Read | Osamu Suzuki Dies at 94: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Chairman of Suzuki Motor, Says 'His Collaboration With Maruti Revolutionised Indian Automobile Market'.

Jaishankar exuded confidence that "India-US relationship will serve our mutual interests as well as global good".

Jaishankar also met India's Consul Generals in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta on Friday.

Also Read | HMP Wandsworth-Like Sex Row Unfolds Again in UK: Woman Prison Officer Arrested After Video of Her Having Sex With Inmate at Northamptonshire's HMP Five Wells Surfaces.

"A productive day with team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consul Generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta. Discussed opportunities for deepening US-India partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. Also shared views on better serving the Indian community in the USA," the minister said in another post on X.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US from December 24 to December 29 during which he is scheduled to meet senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)