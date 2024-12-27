New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences on the demise of Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor at Suzuki Motor Corporation and Director and Honorary Chairman at Maruti Suzuki India.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure in the global automotive industry. His visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. Under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, and driving innovation and expansion. He had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market," PM Modi wrote on X.

"I cherish fond memories of my numerous interactions with Mr. Suzuki and deeply admire his pragmatic and humble approach. He led by example, exemplifying hard work, meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers," PM Modi added.

Osamu Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry.

In India, his foresight and leadership were instrumental in the formation of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1981.

With his vision, Suzuki played a pivotal role in realizing the dream of putting India on wheels by empowering millions of Indian families with affordable, reliable, efficient and good-quality vehicles.

Under his stewardship, Indian automobile industry adopted the Japanese manufacturing and work practices that are globally recognized for teamwork, productivity and cost effectiveness.

In a statement, the automaker said that his legacy will live on as an inspiration to all of us at Maruti Suzuki and the entire automotive community in India. His passion to bring smiles to people's lives through mobility will forever be cherished.

"Without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become," said RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India.

Osamu came to Delhi at the end of July this year despite not being in good health.

Bhargava said that Osamu Suzuki came to India because he wanted to attend the former's 90th birthday.

"It was the most touching event in my life. Little did I know that this would be the last time I would see him," Bhargava added. (ANI)

