Northamptonshire, December 27: Yet another shocking scandal has emerged in the UK’s prison system, as a female prison officer from HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire has been arrested after a video surfaced showing her engaging in sexual activity with a male inmate. The footage, which was reportedly filmed by the inmate using a smuggled phone, shows the officer performing a lewd act in the prisoner’s cell. This incident has drawn comparisons to a similar sex scandal at HMP Wandsworth, where another prison officer was caught in a similar situation.

The case came to light after a shocking video, reportedly filmed by the inmate, which showed the female officer performing a sexual act on him while in his cell circulated among prisoners. The footage was shared among other prisoners at the privately-run HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire, sparking outrage and concern over the lax conditions within the facility. As per The Sun report, the female officer, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, while the inmate involved was transferred to another prison. UK Prison Guard Sex Video Row: HMP Wandsworth Officer Linda De Sousa Abreu Arrested After Clip of Her Performing Oral Sex and Indulging in Other Sexual Activities With Inmate Goes Viral.

The shocking revelation mirrors a similar scandal at HMP Wandsworth, where a prison officer was previously filmed engaging in a sexual act with an inmate, further raising concerns about the integrity of the UK's prison system. According to a report by The Sun, the incident occurred at HMP Five Wells, a 253 million Pound Category C prison, which houses approximately 1,700 male prisoners. The video surfaced in late December 2024 after the officer was filmed by the inmate using a smuggled mobile phone. UK Prison Guard Caught Having Sex With Inmate: Viral Video Shows Woman Officer Indulging in Sexual Activities With Prisoner at HMP Prison Wandsworth, Probe Launched.

The Sun report detailed the officer's attire at the time, including her white prison-issue blouse and blue lanyard, which identified her as an official staff member. The scandal has ignited discussions about the ease with which inmates are able to smuggle phones into the facility despite heightened security measures. This latest incident follows a string of similar cases, which have sparked growing concerns over the increasing number of sexual misconduct cases within UK prisons. In a similar case at HMP Wandsworth, a married prison officer, Linda de Sousa Abreu, was found guilty of misconduct in a public office after she was filmed engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

