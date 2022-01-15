Islamabad, Jan 14 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolted northern parts of Pakistan on Friday. However, no casualties were reported, country's Meteorological Department said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country which had originated in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 100 km.

Tremors were also felt in several cities Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mansehra, Balakot and Charsadda. The quake also shook the Gilgit-Baltistan region in the north.

Officials said that so far no report to any life or property have been reported.

Pakistan lies in an active seismic region and is frequented by earthquakes of varying magnitude.

On January 1, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Pakistan's northwest. Its epicenter was in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and its depth was 180 km.

Before that a 4.1 magnitude tremor was felt in the coastal city of Karachi on December 8, while a fatal 5.9 intensity quake in October killed at least 15 people in Balochistan.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005 when more than 74,000 people were killed.

