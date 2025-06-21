Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Saturday, with tremors felt in its capital, Dushanbe, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 01:36:29 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 37.21 N and longitude 72.10 E, at a depth of 140 kilometres.

Sharing the information on X, NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 21/06/2025 01:36:29 IST, Lat: 37.21 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

So far, no reports of casualties or damage have been received from the region.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

