Xizang [Tibet], December 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The quake occured on Monday night at 00:34:14 IST at a depth of 102 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-12-2023, 00:34:14 IST, Lat: 28.06 & Long: 87.70, Depth: 102 Km Location: Xizang," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

