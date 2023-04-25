Beijing [China], April 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 has struck 228 km ENE of Hede, China on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 21:04:31 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10 km.

The location of the quake was detected at 34.538°N and 122.567°E respectively, according to USGS.

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

