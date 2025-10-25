Tokyo, October 25: An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck eastern Hokkaido in northern Japan today. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred southeast of the Nemuro Peninsula at a depth of approximately 40 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and authorities confirmed that there was no risk of a tsunami. Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported that the earthquake, which struck at 01:40, registered an intensity of slightly below 5 on Japan's seven-level seismic scale in some parts of the northern island. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Tokara Islands, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued an emergency warning following the tremor, forecasting possible shaking of up to 5 on the Japanese scale.

