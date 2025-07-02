An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck near the Tokara Islands in Japan on July 2 at 3:26 PM JST, shaking parts of Kagoshima Prefecture. The epicentre was located in the adjacent sea near Toshima Village at a depth of 10 km. The quake registered a seismic intensity of 5 on Japan’s scale, prompting brief concern among residents. However, no tsunami warning was issued following the tremor. Authorities are assessing the situation, and no major damage or injuries have been reported so far. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Hits Hokkaido, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

[15:31up][Earthquake Information] 15:26 JST on 02 Jul 2025, Seismic intensity 5- at Toshima Village, Kagoshima Prefecture. Epicenter:Adjacent Sea of Tokara Islands, depth 10km, estimated magnitude 5.5. No tsunami warning has been issued. — 内閣府防災 (@CAO_BOUSAI) July 2, 2025

