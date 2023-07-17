Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 of 169 kilometres depth jolted Argentina on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08.35 am IST on Monday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 169 Kilometers.

Also Read | China GDP Growth: Chinese Economy Grew 6.3% in the Second Quarter, Lower Than Expected as Momentum Slows.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 17-07-2023, 08:35:11 IST, Lat: -38.15 & Long: -70.28, Depth: 169 Km, Region: Argentina."

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.

Also Read | Georgia Suspect in Four Deaths, Killed in Shootout With Police, Three Officers Inured During Exchange of Gunfire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)