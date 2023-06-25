Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with Egypt's highest state honour -- 'Order of the Nile' -- saying that the award affirms PM Modi's rising global stature and is a piece of recognition for him as a 'world statesman'.

Taking to Twitter, CM Adityanath said, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi-ji has been conferred with Egypt's highest state honour -- 'Order of the Nile'. This is a matter of pride for all Indians. The award is a piece of recognition of the PM as a 'world statesman'. It also demonstrates the elevated status of a New India on the world stage. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen!"

Earlier, on Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with Egypt's highest state honour -- the 'Order of the Nile' -- in Cairo.

It was the 13 honour of its kind to have been conferred on PM Modi by several countries across the globe.

Over the last 9 years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji, and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, and Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The two sides also signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral partnership to a "strategic partnership." In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities, and competition law were also signed between India and Egypt.

PM Modi also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture."

After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. PM Modi is on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

Yesterday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region. The two leaders discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy and green hydrogen. (ANI)

