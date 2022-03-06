Hong Kong, March 6 (ANI): As many as eight people were sentenced to prison in Hong Kong on Saturday for participating in "rioting" in Tsim Sha Tsui in August 2019.

A Hong Kong district court gave terms of imprisonment between 42 months to 45 months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The judge said that there were people at the scene attacking police with petrol bombs and bricks, while some threw tear gas grenades at the police station.

The 2019 Hong Kong protests were a series of demonstrations in response to the introduction of the extradition bill by the Hong Kong government.

Earlier this week, another activist was convicted on charges linked to pro-democracy street protests two years ago, in a ruling that critics say deals blow to the city's rapidly decreasing freedom of expression.

Rights activists argue that the city's security law is designed to extinguish political opposition to the Chinese Communist Party in the former British colony Hong Kong. (ANI)

