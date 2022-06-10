Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Eleven gendarmes were killed on Thursday evening in an attack in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, the army said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the Territorial Brigade of Gendarmerie of Seytenga in the province of Seno was attacked by a large number of unknown armed men on Thursday night.

The gendarmes on duty valiantly fought back, killing several attackers, said the army.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1 million others in the West African nation. (ANI/Xinhua)

