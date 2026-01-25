World News | EU Council President to Visit India on Republic Day Ahead of 16th EU-India Summit

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On the occasion of India's Republic Day and the 16th EU-India Summit, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa will be visiting New Delhi in order to enhance strategic and economic relationships between the two regions.

In a post on X, the EU in India said that ties between India and the European Union are moving forward with a focus on key cooperation areas.

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https://x.com/EU_in_India/status/2015079032245919841?s=20

"EU-India ties move forward. @EUCouncil President @antoniocostapm and @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen will be in New Delhi for the Republic Day & 16th EU-India Summit, Trade, security & clean transition and more on the agenda," the post read.

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EU in India added, "We are coming all the way to India to strengthen our unique and trusted relationship... Our cooperation holds immense potential."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, will serve as chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday. The visit will be followed by the India-EU summit and the formalisation of a trade agreement.

Von der Leyen arrived in the national capital on Saturday on a state visit and was received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

Speaking earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen said, "We are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement (with India)." Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has described the proposed free trade agreement as "the mother of all deals", as New Delhi and Brussels look to expand market access amid tightening global trade conditions driven by US tariffs and Chinese export restrictions.

India and the European Union have both been impacted by the trade approach of US President Donald Trump. India faces tariff rates of up to 50 per cent on certain exports to the United States, while the EU is yet to ratify a trade arrangement with Washington that has been criticised as imbalanced.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has described India as "indispensable" to Europe's economic and strategic future. The 27-nation bloc has also advanced a new security and defence partnership with India.

Together, India and the European Union represent around a quarter of the global population and gross domestic product. According to EU data, bilateral trade in goods touched 120 billion euros in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 90 per cent over the past decade, while trade in services amounted to an additional 60 billion euros. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)