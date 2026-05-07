World News | EU Hearing Raises Alarm over China's 'Ethnic Unity Law', Warns of Forced Assimilation of Tibetans and Uyghurs

Brussels [Belgium] May 7 (ANI): The Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) and the Delegation for Relations with the People's Republic of China (D-CN) held a joint public hearing to assess the impact of China's "Ethnic Unity Law" on Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other affected communities, just a week after the European Parliament passed a landmark resolution condemning the legislation with a strong majority of 439 votes, according to a report by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

The hearing followed the momentum created by the Inter-Parliamentary Group for Tibet meeting in the European Parliament on March 17, which took place shortly after the PRC introduced the new law. Chaired by DROI Chair MEP M Satouri, the session included D-CN Chair MEP Eroglu, officials from the European External Action Service (EEAS), representatives from major international human rights organisations, and academic expert Charles Brown from King's College London, who presented an analytical assessment of the law's legal framework.

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Opening the discussion, MEP E. Eroglu stated that the "Ethnic Unity Law" imposes unprecedented pressure on Tibetans and Uyghurs and represents a serious escalation in state-driven assimilation policies. Sarah Brooks, China Director at Amnesty International, referred to the organisation's 2025 annual report and highlighted the shrinking civic space in China. She warned that the legislation would institutionalise state control over the cultural and social lives of ethnic minority groups, as cited in the CTA report.

Tenchoe Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), who joined the hearing virtually from Washington DC, called on EU member states to release a united public statement opposing the law. She also urged the European Union to raise the Tibet issue at the highest level in EU-China relations, appoint an EU Special Representative for Tibetan Affairs similar to the United States, and push Beijing to restart the long-stalled Sino-Tibetan dialogue, describing it as the only peaceful solution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

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Charles Brown, participating online from King's College London, also provided an expert analysis of the "Ethnic Unity Law". His academic assessment emphasised that the legislation formalises state authority over the cultural and social lives of various ethnic groups, reinforcing concerns that the law establishes a legal basis for deeper and institutionalised assimilation, according to the CTA report.

Representing the EEAS, Nicole Pusterla said the European Union is closely observing the implementation of the law. Echoing recent remarks made by Commissioner Hadja Lahbib during a post-debate intervention, Pusterla expressed particular concern about the law's possible extraterritorial implications and urged member states not to cooperate in any way that could support its enforcement. She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to safeguarding fundamental human rights, including cultural, linguistic, and religious freedoms protected under EU treaties and charters.

During the discussion, MEP R Jukneviciene compared the law to the forced assimilation policies experienced by Lithuania during the Soviet era, stating that she understood the threats such measures pose to the identities and freedoms of minority communities, as highlighted in the CTA report. (ANI)

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