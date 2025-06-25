Paris, Jun 25 (AP) The European Union's leadership in the fight against climate change is under increasing pressure as far-right forces gain influence and threaten its flagship Green Deal, which legally mandates the bloc to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Following major losses for green parties in last year's European Parliament elections and a broader shift in voter sentiment away from environmental issues, the 27-nation bloc has been forced to recalibrate its environmental strategy.

The latest sign of faltering ambitions came earlier this month, when the EU's executive arm suspended negotiations on a piece of legislation designed to tackle greenwashing, a technique used by companies to present a misleading image of ecological responsibility.

Ahead of Thursday's summit of leaders in Brussels, the European Commission paused work on the so-called Green Claims Directive, which is intended to make environmental claims more reliable across the 27-nation bloc.

The directive, first proposed in March 2023, would require companies to have environmental claims verified by independent third parties and regulate the use of eco-labels across the EU. The goal was to increase consumer trust and combat misleading marketing.

But the Commission now says the current version of the legislation is too burdensome for small businesses.

Paula Pinho, the Commission chief spokesperson, said the proposal would affect nearly 30 million micro-businesses — about 96 per cent of all businesses in the EU — and warned the executive will withdraw the proposal altogether unless it is revised.

The move is widely seen as the latest setback to the Green Deal, after farmers across Europe pushed back last year against strict nature and agricultural regulations tied to the bloc's plan to become climate-neutral by 2050.

Unveiled in 2019, the Green Deal set out sweeping reforms across energy, transport, agriculture, buildings and industry during Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's first mandate. But growing public discontent and the rise of the far-right — both in member states and in the European Parliament — have taken a toll.

The Commission has responded by softening some of its environmental goals.

In a bid to calm farmer concerns, amplified by populist campaigns, the Commission shelved a proposal to reduce pesticide use and weakened the Nature Restoration Law, which had sought binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems.

“The priorities might shift even further, with a strong focus on the EU's competitiveness and clean industry that is currently taking precedence over environmental objectives,” researchers from the Stockholm Environment Institute, an international non-profit research centre, said.

The European Parliament and the Council — which represents EU member states — had adopted their respective positions on the Green Claims directive earlier this year. Final negotiations began in January 2025, but were halted last week when the Council cancelled the closing round of talks.

“Today's victims are European consumers and companies that are truly sustainable,” said Tiemo Wolken, a member of the European Parliament and co-rapporteur of the measure.

According to the European Commission, 53 per cent of green claims are vague, misleading or unfounded, and 40 per cent are not backed by evidence.

Far-right influence

The Commission's backpedaling drew sharp criticism from centre and left-leaning lawmakers, who accused it of caving to pressure from the centre-right European People's Party, the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists group, and the far-right Patriots for Europe.

“We've got the feeling that the Commission was taking instructions by three political groups,” said centrist MEP Sandro Gozi, the other co-rapporteur of the directive, adding that he was especially surprised by the move since Parliament negotiators had agreed to exclude micro-businesses from the law's scope.

It remains unclear how the Commission's decision will affect von der Leyen's ability to pass future reforms if her EPP political family can no longer work with the Socialists and Liberals, who supported her in her first term. Laura Ballarín Cereza, a Socialist lawmaker, said the conservatives are now siding with the far-right, against “pro-European parties” that previously backed von der Leyen.

Valérie Hayer, chair of Renew, a liberal centrist group at the EU Parliament, said the EPP's request to withdraw the proposal was “unacceptable,” and called the Commission's response disgraceful.

“Stopping negotiations and requesting a withdrawal in the middle of the process is an unprecedented institutional scandal,” she said. “What is the value of a word once it has been given?” (AP)

