Brussels, Feb 25 (AP) The Council of Europe has suspended Russia from the continent's human rights organisation because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The 47-nation council announced Friday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organisation's Committee of Ministers and parliamentary assembly on Friday “as a result of the Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine.”

The Strasbourg-based organisation, which was founded in 1949, said Russia remained a member and continued to be bound by relevant human rights conventions. (AP)

