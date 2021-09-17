Kathmandu, Sep 17 (PTI) The Nepal government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will take "full shape" within a week with the expansion of the Cabinet, a senior leader of the ruling coalition said on Friday.

Even two months after coming to power, Prime Minister Deuba has not been able to expand his Cabinet due to prolonged power sharing negotiations among the five-party ruling alliance. At present, Deuba is running the government with five ministers, with himself heading 17 ministries.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-formed party's central office in Aloknagar-Baneshwor area in the outskirt of Kathmandu, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal said, "The (Deuba) Cabinet would get full shape within a week."

The election commission had recently granted official recognition to Madhav Nepal's newly-formed party CPN (Unified Socialist), which was created after splitting the CPN-UML [Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)] led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

The CPN (Unified Socialist), which is a coalition partner of the Nepali Congress-led government, has already announced plans to join the Deuba government.

Stating that various tactics are being used to break the alliance, Nepal urged his party cadres not to pay heed to misleading statements. He said CPN (Unified Socialist) has no plan to merge with any other party in the near future and added that the five-party alliance will form an electoral alliance against CPN-UML in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

According to a report in The Himalayan Times, Prime Minister Deuba has not been able to expand the Cabinet mainly because the CPN (Unified Socialist) and the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal fear that if the ordinance that lowered the threshold for splitting the political parties was not rendered ineffective before the expansion of the Cabinet, they could suffer splits.

The five-party ruling coalition includes Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Maoist Centre).

