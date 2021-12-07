Surkhandarya [Uzbekistan], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): An explosion in a two-storied shopping mall in Denau district of Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region has killed two people and injured nine others, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said Tuesday.

Two victims were found under the rubble of the ruined building after the firefighters extinguished the fire.

Also Read | West Could Cut Russia from SWIFT, Sanction Nord Stream, Latvia Says – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

A preliminary investigation is underway, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)