Helsinki, Jan 31 (AP) Labour unions in Finland went on strike on Wednesday, starting a three-days labour action that will affect up to 300,000 workers and severely disrupt the daily life.

Trade unions are protesting revisions to labour market legislation and social security cuts proposed by the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Also Read | Neel Acharya Death Case: No Signs of Trauma or Injuries Found on Indian Student's Body During Autopsy, Says US County Coroner.

The strikes will shut down kindergartens and pre-schools, disrupt air traffic and postal services, close public transport and shut down factories across the nation. Grocery stores, hotels and restaurants will be also hit by strikes across the Nordic country of 5.6 million from Wednesday to Friday.

National airline Finnair said it is being forced to cancel some 550 flights, and substantially cut down traffic at Helsinki Airport, its main base.

Also Read | Toshakhana Case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail.

Most of the strikes were called by the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions and the Finnish Confederation of Professionals.

Their member unions say that the measures proposed by Orpo's Cabinet will increase inequality in society, weaken the position of workers, and harm lower income groups and the unemployed.

The government has proposed a system in which pay across the economy is tied to the export sector. It would bar the national labour mediator, which is frequently involved in setting pay, from proposing wage hikes in any labour dispute that are higher than those agreed with the export sector.

Finnish media said the goal of trade unions is to force the government to start talks with labour organisations on the suggested social security cuts. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)