Islamabad, January 31: An Accountability Court (AC) in Pakistan on Wednesday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 19, last year, filed a reference against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. The PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for ten years. The judge also slapped a fine of Pakistani rupee (PKR) 787 million. Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 14 Years Imprisonment.

In Wednesday's hearing, the PTI founder was brought to court but Bushra Bibi did not appear, as per ARY News. After being asked about his statement of 342, the former prime minister replied: "The statement is in the room, I was only called to appear before the court." The judge directed Imran Khan to submit his statement immediately and remarked: "Don't waste court time."

"The lawyers have not come yet, I will submit the statement after showing them," the PTI founder said and then left the courtroom, according to ARY News. Following the verdict of the NAB court, former first lady Bushra Bibi reached Adiala Jail to surrender before the graft-buster team. Cipher Case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years in Prison.

Bushra Bibi, who did not appear before the court in today's hearing, reached Adiala Jail in her car to surrender. The former PM's wife was arrested by the ladies' police. Sources earlier confirmed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team was 'constituted' for the arrest of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Sources familiar with the development said that NAB team along with a police party will leave to arrest Bushra Bibi after a detailed verdict from the court. The Toshakhana case became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false statements and incorrect declaration" last year.

It also comes just a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison for the breach of state secrets, as per ARY News. Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict in cipher case soon after recording the statements of the two accused under Section 342 during the hearing on Tuesday.

