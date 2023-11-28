Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Helsinki, Nov 28 (AP) Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Finland will close its entire border with Russia due to concerns over migration.

Orpo made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Freed Israeli Siblings From Hamas Captivity Shocked To Hear Mother's Murder.

Finland had only one remaining border checkpoint open, located in the Arcticm after the government closed seven others because of a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Finland accuses Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan Honour Killing: Teenage Girl Killed by Family for Featuring With Boy in Viral Video, Her Friend Narrowly Escapes Similar Fate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)