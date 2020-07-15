Prague, Jul 15 (AP) A fire broke out at a modern art museum Wednesday in the heart of the Czech capital, officials said.

Electrical cables caught fire at one of Museum Kampa's building, sending acrid smoke across the nearby Vltava River, Prague firefighters spokesman Martin Kavka said.

Also Read | US to Impose Visa Restrictions on Those Responsible for Human Rights Abuses Including Employees of Huawei And Other Chinese Firms, Says Mike Pompeo.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but had to evacuate pieces of art from an exhibition hall hit by the thick smoke, Kavka said. He said the hall likely suffered unspecified damage, but it wasn't immediately clear if any artwork was damaged.

The museum located near the iconic Charles Bridge is known for its valuable collection of paintings by Frantisek Kupka, a pioneer of modern abstract painting.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

Police said more than 100 people had to be evacuated from the museum and nearby buildings. One person needed medical treatment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)