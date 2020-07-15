Washington, July 15: Trump administration on Wednesday the US State Department will impose visa restrictions on those responsible for facilitating human rights abuses. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that restrictions will also be imposed on some Huawei employees and other Chinese companies in the US. TikTok to be banned in US? America is 'Certainly Looking at' Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok, Says Mike Pompeo.

"US State Department will impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for facilitating human rights abuses, including employees of Chinese technology companies involved in providing surveillance equipment to repressive regimes," Mike Pompeo tweeted. Mike Pompeo Lauds India's Decision to Block 59 Chinese Apps, Says 'Clean App' Approach Will Boost Sovereignty, National Security.

Mike Pompeo Tweet:

The @StateDept will impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for facilitating human rights abuses, including employees of Chinese technology companies involved in providing surveillance equipment to repressive regimes. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 15, 2020

“Companies impacted by today’s action include Huawei, an arm of the CCP’s surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China. Certain Huawei employees provide material support to the CCP regime that commits human rights abuses,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He also told telecommunications companies that if they are doing business with Huawei, then they are working with human rights abusers. Meanwhile, it is not clear how many Huawei employees would be affected by the move. The company, however, says that it has over 1,94,000 employees worldwide.

