Kachchatheevu Island [Sri Lanka], March 14 (ANI): Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka kicked off the St. Anthony festival by participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony and the 'Way of the Cross' procession at the church dedicated to St. Antony on the uninhabited Kachchatheevu Island.

After the annual mass and holy procession tomorrow morning at the island church, the Indian fishermen pilgrims will begin to return back to India.

On fishermen from India and Sri Lanka celebrating St Anthony festival in Kachchatheevu Island, Arun from Columbo, told ANI, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us... It is quite interesting to see Indians and Sri Lankans coming together in peace and harmony to have their prayers answered."

Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had deployed ships and an aircraft to ensure the safety of fishermen travelling to Katchatheevu Island for the annual two-day festival at St. Antony's Church.

Commanding Officer of ICG Station Mandapam, Commodore B Vinay Kumar, had said that over 3,400 pilgrims headed to the Sri Lankan island for the event.

"The Katchatheevu festival is held annually, and this year it takes place on March 14 and 15. A total of 3,421 pilgrims are proceeding to Katchatheevu," Commodore Kumar told ANI.

Deputy Commandant Abhishek Yadav, commanding officer of an ICG interceptor-class boat, explained that the Indian Coast Guard would provide security coverage for the fishermen before handing them over to the Sri Lankan Navy for the festival.

"Charlie 431, and 431 (ships), one ACV dornier and one more fast petrol vessel will be present to facilitate the easy movement of fishermen to Rameswaram till Katchatheevu island. We will be handing over all the pilgrims safely, providing them coverage. The senior ship will hand over all the pilgrims to the Sri Lankan Navy, and the next day after the prayers, we will be taking over again to bring the pilgrims back," he had said. (ANI)

