Every year, International Day to Combat Islamophobia is a global event observed on March 15 around the world to counter Islamophobia. The date was chosen as the anniversary of the mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 people were killed during Friday prayer in 2019. It was established by the United Nations (UN) in 2022 through a resolution proposed by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and adopted by consensus in the UN General Assembly. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Islamophobia is the unreasonable dislike or fear of, and prejudice against, Muslims or Islam. As per records, Islam is the second-largest religion in the world after Christianity, with about 1.8 billion followers. This accounts for about 25% of the world's population. UK Charity Records Surge in Islamophobic Attacks in 2024.

What is Islamophobia?

Islamophobia is a fear, prejudice, and hatred of Muslims. It has the tendency to lead to provocation, hostility and intolerance by means of threatening, harassment, abuse, incitement and intimidation of Muslims and non-Muslims, both in the online and offline world. Motivated by institutional, ideological, political and religious hostility that transcends into structural and cultural racism, it targets the symbols and markers of being a Muslim.

International Day To Combat Islamophobia 2025 Date

International Day To Combat Islamophobia 2025 falls on Saturday, March 15.

International Day To Combat Islamophobia History

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 Member-States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The document stresses that terrorism and violent extremism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group. The annual event calls for a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.

On 15 March 2022, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution by consensus which was introduced by Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that proclaimed March 15 as 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia'. It was suggested by Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Chairman of PTI.

International Day To Combat Islamophobia Significance

International Day to Combat Islamophobia serves as an annual day to advocate for the rights and protection of Muslim communities. Throughout history, various incidences of suppression of Muslims have occurred around the world, such as the Circassian genocide, the Srebrenica massacre, and the Sabra and Shatila massacre, and ongoing conflicts include the Rohingya, Uyghur, and Palestine conflicts. Islamophobia escalated after the September 11 attacks, which caused great distress to Muslims in Europe and the United States.

Many Governments have taken steps to combat Islamophobia by establishing anti-hate-crime legislation and measures to prevent and prosecute hate crimes and by conducting public awareness campaigns about Muslims and Islam designed to dispel negative myths and misconceptions.

