Singapore, Feb 25 (PTI) Five Indian-origin men were sentenced to jail terms between two and three years and caning for being part of a riot that led to the death of a former bouncer at a Singapore hotel.

Sridharan Elangovan was given 36 months in jail and six strokes of the cane; Manojkumar Velayanatham was given 30 months in jail and four strokes; Sashikumar Pakirsamy was given 24 months in jail and two strokes; Puthenvilla Keith Peter was given 26 months' jail and three strokes; and Raja Rishi was given 30 months' jail and four strokes.

Each of them pleaded guilty to a charge of rioting at Singapore's Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall in 2023, a Channel News report said.

Sridharan, 30, Manojkumar, 32, and Sashikumar, 34, were members of a secret society group.

Another man, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 30, was earlier handed a murder charge after he allegedly killed former bouncer Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail, 29. The Indian-origin man's case is pending.

Six other men, between 25 and 33 years old, were named in court documents as co-accused who took part in the riot.

Isrrat and his friend Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, were former bouncers at Club Rumours and members of another secret society.

On August 19, 2023, a group of about 10 people, including several of the accused, were drinking at Club Rumours at Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall when Isrrat and Shahrulnizam, who wanted to pass Israt's wedding invitation card to club staff, sat near the entrance of the club opposite to the accused persons.

At about 6 am, as the club was closing, Isrrat and the accused had a verbal exchange during which the former bouncer was stabbed multiple times.

Club Rumours staff then called for an ambulance for Isrrat, who was bleeding profusely. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

