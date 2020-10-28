Milwaukee (US), Oct 28 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has slammed the mainstream American media and big tech companies for blocking the alleged corruption charges against his opponent Democratic challenger Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha

FGN18 VIRUS-SANOFI-GSK Sanofi, GSK to provide COVID-19 vaccine to global alliance

London: Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have agreed to provide 200 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX Facility, a collaboration designed to give countries around the world equal access to coronavirus vaccines. (AP)

FGN23 PAK-BLAST-PROBE Pak law enforcement agencies detain several people to find clues after Peshawar seminary attack

Peshawar: Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan on Wednesday detained several people in connection with the bomb blast at a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city that killed eight students and they suspect the target of the attack was a senior cleric from Afghanistan.

FGN16 UN-IRAN-LD NUKE Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site

Dubai: Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility, satellite images released Wednesday show, just as the UN's nuclear agency acknowledged Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after its last one exploded in a reported sabotage attack last summer. (AP)

FGN15 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-RALLIES Trump says 2020 election is a choice between 'super' recovery and 'Biden depression'

Milkwaukee : US President Donald Trump has said that the 2020 presidential election is a choice between a "super" economic recovery led by his administration or a "Biden depression" as he targeted his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.By Lalit K Jha

FGN4 US-MELANIA-TRUMP Donald Trump is a fighter, says First Lady

Milwaukee: The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband.

FGN3 US-OBAMA Trump jealous of COVID's media coverage: Obama

Milwaukee: President Donald Trump has turned jealous of COVID-19 media coverage, said former US president Barack Obama in his matter-of-factly speaking style Tuesday, accusing his successor of converting the White House into a "hot zone".

