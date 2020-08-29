Dubai, Aug 29 (AP) The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued a decree on Saturday formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries.

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

Los Angeles: American actor Cadwick Boseman, best known for his titular superhero role in "Black Panther" and as baseball icon Jackie Robinson in "42", has died after a four-year-long secret battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

