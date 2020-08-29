Moscow, August 29: Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that three more vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently in the process of registration in the country. Russia on August 11 had registered "the world's first COVID-19 vaccine" - Sputnik V. "At the moment, three more vaccines are being registered," Murashko was quoted by Sputnik News as saying on August 27. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Russia Open to Holding Phase III Clinical Trials And Manufacturing of 'Sputnik V' in India, Says RDIF Head.

His statement came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Rossiya 24 broadcaster that Russia's second vaccine against COVID-19 would be ready in September. Putin had said that the second vaccine would be as effective as Sputnik V. He added that his daughter, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier this month, had developed antibodies against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Gamaleya Research Centre, which developed the vaccine Sputnik V jointly with the Russian Defence Ministry, has received permission to conduct post-registration clinical trials of the anti-coronavirus drug. Russia plans to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine a month from December through January, according to Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center.

Earlier this, the Indian government said that it was in touch with Russia regarding the Sputnik V vaccine. While some initial information has been shared, detailed information is being awaited by India. "As far as Sputnik V vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication, some initial information has been shared and some detailed information is awaited," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said.

