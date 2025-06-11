Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 10. His visit was a follow-up to the 15th Joint Commission Meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on December 13, 2024, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in an official statement.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri held a bilateral meeting with Reem Al Hashim, Minister of State for International Cooperation, UAE to review the entire gamut of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

Discussions focussed on expanding the canvas of the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership in various sectors, including trade, investments, energy, culture, defence, technology, consular matters. Both sides agreed to work closely in the multilateral and international fora to promote mutual interests. He appreciated the support and solidarity extended by the UAE leadership following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the statement by the Indian Embassy noted.

As per the statement, Foreign Secretary met with Nahyan Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, UAE. He thanked Nahyan for the care extended to 4.3 million Indians, who have made UAE their second home.

Notably, Foreign Secretary also held a productive meeting with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council and Chairman of the International Steering Board of Hedayah, The International Center of Excellence for Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism based in Abu Dhabi. The discussions provided yet another opportunity to reaffirm the shared determination of both countries to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The statement underscored that the Foreign Secretary's visit to the UAE is in continuation of the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, reflecting the deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

