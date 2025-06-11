San Francisco, June 11: Google has reportedly adopted another strategy for initiating the layoffs this year. The Google layoffs in 2025 already affected several employees who were laid off based on their performance and the company's plans to prioritise artificial intelligence (AI) development. Reports suggested that the tech giant started a new 'voluntary exit' programme for mid to senior-level employees amid the ongoing business restructuring.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the cut of jobs this year, which affected various employees in different positions. The jobs were cut, citing reasons such as economic uncertainty, streamlining of operations and AI push. Google is reportedly focusing on investing in key areas for future growth, such as AI. Due to this, it planned to reduce costs and restructure its business areas. Bend Studio Layoffs: Video Game Developer Lays Off Employees, As Company Moves Towards New Project.

According to the reports, Google introduced VEP (Voluntary Exit Programme) across various departments, including Central Engineering, Marketing, K&I (Knowledge and Information), Search, research and more. In its latest move, the tech giant reportedly aims to cut the mid to senior-level staff.

Benefits of Google Voluntary Exit Programme

Google spokesperson Courtenay Mecini, confirming the layoffs via email, said that some of the company's teams were introduced to the voluntary exit programme for US-based Googlers. The spokesperson said, "... and several more are now offering the programme to support our important work ahead." As a part of Google's VEP, the employees who opt for the buyout will reportedly get 14 weeks of severance pay and an additional week per full year of service.

The new strategy of Google layoffs was introduced after it cut several hundred roles in various divisions. The strategy follows Google CFO Anat Ashkenazi's statement about improving the company's cost efficiency and investing more in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Paramount Global Layoffs: Media Company To Lay Off Its 3.5% of US Workforce Amid Decline in Cable TV Subscribers.

Reports said that Google's K&I division is the most affected since it has around 20,000 staff members. Google K&I's leader, Nick Fox, told the staff to consider the voluntary exit programme (VEP) if they do not align with the division's goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).