World News | Four People Killed in Terrorist Attack in Pak: Police

Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 11:30 AM IST
Peshawar, Jan 10 (PTI) At least four people, including three policemen, were killed after terrorists attacked a toll plaza in Pakistan's northwestern region on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened when unidentified terrorists attacked Laachi toll plaza in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday morning.

"Terrorists attacked the Laachi toll plaza in KPK provinces' Kohat district. Four people including three policemen were killed," said the police.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the site to control the situation.

After the incident, the police have sealed the entire area and started massive combing operation to arrest the culprits involved in the assault.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also seen a rise in violence with deadly incursions by militants last year. Last January, at least 101 people were killed, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

