New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is on a visit to India to strengthen Indo-French strategic ties, on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour here and paid tribute at the National War Memorial.

Parly laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Earlier, expressing her concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, Parly said that terrorism is a major challenge to all that has hit France and Europe over the last few years and has not spared the Indo-Pacific including India.

Parly, who is in New Delhi, later in the day will attend a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the third Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. (ANI)

