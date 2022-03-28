Berlin, Mar 28 (AP) Germany's energy minister says the Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Russia's demand to pay for Russian energy imports in rubles.

Robert Habeck told reporters Monday that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.”

Habeck said after an online meeting with G-7 energy ministers that “payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's demand.”

Asked by reporters earlier Monday if Russia could cut gas supplies to European customers if they reject the demand to pay for the Russian gas in rubles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “we clearly aren't going to supply gas for free.” (AP)

