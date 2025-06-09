Jerusalem, Jun 9: Israel's Foreign Ministry says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel.

In a post on X, it said the boat "is safely making its way to the shores of Israel." Israel-Hamas War: IDF Announces Start of ‘Extensive’ New Ground Operations in Gaza.

Greta Thunberg and Other Activists Onboard Gaza-Bound Aid Boat Intercepted

The Israeli Navy peacefully took control of the Madleen, a celebrity flotilla attempting to breach Israel’s legal maritime blockade of Gaza. The IDF warned the ship multiple times before boarding. The publicity whores aboard—including Greta Thunberg and MEP Rima Hassan—were… pic.twitter.com/TPk97WiroU — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 9, 2025

The passengers "are expected to return to their home countries," it added, without providing further details.

