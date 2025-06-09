Jerusalem, Jun 9: Israel's Foreign Ministry says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel.

In a post on X, it said the boat "is safely making its way to the shores of Israel." Israel-Hamas War: IDF Announces Start of ‘Extensive’ New Ground Operations in Gaza.

Greta Thunberg and Other Activists Onboard Gaza-Bound Aid Boat Intercepted

The passengers "are expected to return to their home countries," it added, without providing further details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)