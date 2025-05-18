The Israeli Defence Force said Sunday, May 18, that it has launched a new phase of ground operations across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip. The IDF said troops under the Southern Command, including both active-duty soldiers and reservists, began wide-ranging ground manoeuvres over the past day in both northern and southern Gaza. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

IDF Announces Start of ‘Extensive’ New Ground Operations in Gaza

Israel's military announces the start of 'extensive' new ground operations in Gaza, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2025

