Geneva [Switzerland], March 24 (ANI): At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Hansraj Singh, Strategic & Partnership Officer of Sambhali Trust, underscored India's growing impact in advancing human rights through grassroots initiatives.

Delivering an oral statement, Hansraj welcomed the adoption of outcomes under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), describing it as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive progress among nations.

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Highlighting India's efforts, Singh pointed to the country's expanding focus on education, women's empowerment, and skill development at the community level. He noted that locally driven initiatives -- particularly in vocational training and women's empowerment -- are generating sustainable livelihoods and enabling long-term social transformation.

Drawing from the work of Sambhali Trust, he emphasized that India's community-based models demonstrate how global human rights commitments can be translated into tangible action on the ground.

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These initiatives, he said, are playing a vital role in building inclusive societies by improving access to education, dignity, and economic independence.

He also called for stronger collaboration between governments and civil society, along with continued knowledge sharing and capacity-building efforts to amplify the global impact of human rights programmes.

Reaffirming the organization's commitment, Singh stated that Sambhali Trust will continue to work towards inclusive and sustainable development, with India emerging as a strong example of grassroots-driven progress on the global stage. (ANI)

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