The highly anticipated sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary, starring Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling, has officially launched in global theatres, marking a major milestone for Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by the filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is an adaptation of the 2021 bestselling novel by Andy Weir, the author of The Martian. ‘Project Hail Mary’ X Bollywood: Hrithik Roshan Befriends Ryan Gosling’s Alien Rocky, Jaadu’s Jealous Reaction Goes Viral (Watch).

'Project Hail Mary' Trailer

The promotional campaign for the film reached a fever pitch following the release of the official trailer during Super Bowl LX. The footage, which accumulated over 400 million views in its first week, highlights the film’s blend of high-stakes tension and unexpected humour. It showcases Gosling’s character, Ryland Grace, waking up in a state of confusion aboard a high-tech spacecraft, interspersed with flashes of his former life as a middle school teacher and the stunning visual effects of deep space.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Project Hail Mary’:

'Project Hail Mary’ Cast

Ryan Gosling leads the film as Dr Ryland Grace, carrying much of the story's emotional weight. He is joined by a decorated supporting cast, including:

Sandra Huller as Eva Stratt, the formidable UN task force leader.

James Ortiz provides the voice and puppetry for "Rocky," an enigmatic extraterrestrial.

Ken Leung as Commander Yao Li-Jie.

Milana Vayntrub as engineer Olesya Ilyukhina.

Lionel Boyce as Officer Carl.

‘Project Hail Mary’ Plot

The story follows Ryland Grace, a scientist-turned-teacher who survives a long-term coma only to find himself millions of miles from Earth with no memory of his identity or mission. As his memories slowly return, he realises he is the sole survivor of the Hail Mary mission. His goal: to find a way to stop a "star-eating" solar parasite known as Astrophage that is threatening to trigger a new ice age on Earth. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Grace encounters another sentient being in the Tau Ceti system, leading to an unlikely interstellar partnership.

‘Project Hail Mary’ Budget

Amazon MGM Studios has placed a significant wager on the film, with a reported production budget of USD 200 million (grossing up to USD 248 million with additional costs). This puts Project Hail Mary among the most expensive original sci-fi films of the decade. Industry analysts suggest the film needs to gross roughly USD 500 million worldwide to reach the break-even point, a feat it is currently on track to achieve given its strong $80.5 million domestic opening

‘Project Hail Mary’ Censor Details

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has officially rated the film PG-13 for "thematic material and suggestive references." Reviewers note that while the film deals with heavy themes such as isolation, the threat of extinction, and references to suicide, it remains accessible for teens and adults. The film has a confirmed runtime of 156 minutes (2 hours and 36 minutes), emphasising its status as a sprawling space epic.

‘Project Hail Mary’ Release Date

Following its world premiere in London on March 9, 2026, Project Hail Mary was released in the United States and Canada on March 20, 2026. The film is available in multiple formats, with the directors strongly recommending IMAX screenings to capture the film’s expanded aspect ratio. Ryan Gosling Hosts SNL 2026: Harry Styles Cameo and Anoushka Shankar Performance Go Viral (Watch).

In India, the theatrical debut of Project Hail Mary is set for March 26, 2026. The date was shifted slightly from the global window to avoid a direct box office collision with the major domestic release Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).