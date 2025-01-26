Berlin, Jan 26 (AP) Government officials and local residents attended a solemn Mass Sunday to honour a child and a man killed in a knife attack in Germany, an assault that amplified the debate about migration ahead of the February 23 general election.

The religious service at the collegiate church in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, was briefly suspended for the tolling of the city's bells at the exact time that the attack took place on Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.

Bavaria governor Markus Soder, Aschaffenburg Mayor Jurgen Herzing and a Muslim leader addressed the congregation that included rescuers, to express grief and disbelief at the loss of lives. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was also present.

The attack is politically sensitive a month before Germany's national election as migration policy is among the top campaign issues.

A 2-year-old boy of Moroccan origin, who was part of a group of kindergarten children, was killed, along with a 41-year-old German man who apparently intervened to protect the children in a city park.

The suspect is a 28-year-old former asylum-seeker from Afghanistan who had been told to leave Germany. Officials said he had received psychiatric treatment and there was no immediate indication that he was motivated by extremism.

Bavarian officials said two adults and a 2-year-old Syrian girl were also wounded in the attack and hospitalised but there was no danger to their lives. (AP)

